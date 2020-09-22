Salman Khan’s legal team denies reports of him having a stake in KWAN talent management agency

bollywood

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 21:42 IST

Salman Khan’s legal team has denied reports of him having a stake in KWAN talent management agency. Currently, the celebrity management agency is under the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), after some of its employees allegedly had drugs-related conversations with their clients.

Anand Desai of DSK Legal, on behalf of Salman, issued a statement saying, “Certain sections of the media are falsely reporting that our client Mr. Salman Khan, a leading Indian actor, has a majority stake in the talent management agency KWAN Talent Management Agency Private Limited. It is clarified that Mr. Salman Khan has no stake, directly or indirectly, in Kwan or any of its group entities. It is requested that media refrain from publishing false reports about our client.”

On Tuesday afternoon, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar reached the Bombay Port Trust guest house for questioning by the NCB. KWAN employee and Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha was also interrogated. NCB’s deputy director KPS Malhotra told Hindustan Times that Deepika Padukone’s manager, Karishma Prakash, who is also an employee of KWAN, will be summoned later this week.

Bollywood’s alleged drug links have come under the scanner during an investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. His girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was arrested on September 8 for procuring drugs and is currently lodged at Byculla jail. She was remanded to 14-day judicial custody, but on Tuesday, a special court extended her judicial custody till October 6.

NCB’s deputy director KPS Malhotra told Hindustan Times that Rhea named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in her statement before she was arrested. The two will be summoned by the agency under Section 67 of the The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. However, there is no clarity about the context in which their names were taken.

