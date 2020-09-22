e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB summons Bollywood talent agency KWAN’s CEO

Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB summons Bollywood talent agency KWAN’s CEO

The NCB has also summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

mumbai Updated: Sep 22, 2020 16:40 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput .
Sushant Singh Rajput .(HT File)
         

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drug angle into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has summoned Bollywood talent agency KWAN Agency’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar.

KPS Malhotra, deputy director of NCB, confirmed that Chitgopekar has been summoned to join the ongoing investigation. Chitgopekar reached the Bombay Port Trust (BPT) guesthouse, where NCB officials are questioning people, around 2 pm. Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha also reached the guesthouse to join the investigation.

However, Malhotra denied that any summons was send to KWAN employee and Deepika Padukone’s manager, Karishma Prakash.

“No summons have been issued to Prakash. But we will summon her later this week,” Malhotra said.

The NCB has also summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to join the investigation Tuesday. Modi had not joined investigation till 3.30 pm on Tuesday.

