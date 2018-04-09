Salman Khan thanks his fans for being there, tweets ‘tears of gratitude’

Two days after he was released from Jodhpur Central Jail in the blackbuck case, Salman Khan took to Twitter Monday evening and thanked his fans for their love and support through his tough times.

“Tears of gratitude . To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope . Thank you for being there with all the love and support . God Bless ,” he tweeted Monday evening.

Salman Khan was sentenced to five years’ jail term on Friday in the 20-year-old blackbuck case and was later granted bail on Saturday evening. After spending a night in the Jodhpur Central Jail, Salman flew back to Mumbai late Saturday. He was greeted by a huge crowd of fans outside the jail, at the airport and his house in Mumbai.

Salman Khan waves to fans after reaching home at Bandra in Mumbai. (AFP)

Salman’s close friends Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, Daisy Shah and others visited him later in the day.

On Sunday, he was spotted partying with Race 3 co-stars Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah, among others at the birthday celebrations of Saqib Saleem.

