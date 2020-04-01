Sandhya Mridul shocked as China reopens wet markets where coronavirus outbreak reportedly began: ‘Khud ko kha jao yaar’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 12:57 IST

Actor Sandhya Mridul is shocked at the reports of Chinese wet markets opening up again as the country finally recovers from coronavirus outbreak. She took to Twitter to share one such news report and express her anger at it.

“Are you effin serious?! Khud ko kha jao yaar (eat yourself instead),” she wrote in a tweet. She also added a ‘punch’ emoji with her tweet.

Are you effin serious?! Khud ko kha jao yaar. 👊🏻 https://t.co/9U8CXuXrkw — Sandhya Mridul (@sandymridul) April 1, 2020

Scientists believe that the Covid-19 causing coronavirus first originated in a bat in China and hopped to another animal, before getting passed on to humans from a wet market. Various reports suggest that a 55-year-old man from China’s Hubei province could have been the first person to have contracted Covid-19 through one such market.

“The markets have gone back to operating in exactly the same way as they did before coronavirus,” Washington Examiner quoted a correspondent of A Mail on Sunday as saying. However, the markets are under watchful eyes of guards, who ensure no one is able to take pictures of the blood-soaked floors, slaughtering of dogs and rabbits, and scared animals cramped in cages.

Huanan Seafood Market in China’s Wuhan is believed to be the epicentre of coronavirus, which swept the world, engulfing millions as far as the United States and killing nearly 38,000 people. Several scientists, medical experts and animal rights activists have called for a ban on China’s wet markets but the Asian country seems to have not leant from its mistakes.

