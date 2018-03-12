Sanjay Dutt driven by good content; says no to slapstick and vulgar comedy

Ever since actor Sanjay Dutt returned to playing full-fledged roles in films, fans have only been asking for more. Last year, the actor was seen in the film Bhoomi and this year, he has already wrapped up shooting for two films — Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Torbaaz. Dutt has also begun shooting for his next film, an action comedy titled Nazar Ke Saamne Jigar Ke Paas, which also stars Diana Penty, Johny Lever, and Shreyas Talpade.

A source close to the actor confirms, “Sanju is doing another comedy film and he started shooting for it right after he finished his schedule for Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. He is enjoying this new phase and that’s probably the reason why is he working non-stop now.”

Interestingly, Dutt opted out of the third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise and it was rumoured that he wanted to play more meaningful roles that suit his age. One wonders what made him sign yet another comedy film. “Sanju never said he’ll not do comedy films. But he’s being conscious that it should not be a typical slapstick or vulgar comedy. He feels that a film need not have nudity in it or use cuss words,” adds the source.

Dutt, who has won a million hearts with his Munna Bhai acts in Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), is also expected to start shooting for the third film in the hit franchise, later this year.

“Sanju is more driven by content. Genre can change but he has to be sure of the content while signing a film. The actor realises that his loyal fanbase has a lot of expectations from him, so he is trying his best to come out with good content,” maintains the source.

Interact with Monika Rawal Kukreja at Twitter/@monikarawal