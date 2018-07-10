Sanjay Dutt meets real-life Kamli Paresh Ghelani after Sanju’s success. See pic

Rajkumar Hirani’s new film Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, was well received by the masses while it has drawn criticism for white-washing many of the controversial bits in Sanjay’s life. However, the one thing that has drawn unanimous applause has been the relationship between Sanjay -- played by Ranbir Kapoor -- and his friend Kamli -- essayed by Vicky Kaushal. People have raved about their crackling chemistry and their bromance.

For the uninitiated, this aspect of Sanjay’s life is true. His friend Paresh Ghelani has been part and parcel of Sanjay’s life through his ups and downs and looks like all of Bollywood knows it too. Sanjay Kapoor, early on Tuesday, posted a picture of the three of them together and wrote: “#aboutlastnight , amazing evening with Sanju and the real Kamli @pareshghelani @duttsanjay #sanju.”

In the film, Sanju and Kamli paint the town red with their antics. Some the most hilarious moments from the film are picturised on the duo. These are some of the best moments of the film. Kamli also serves as Sanju’s moral compass, particularly when it comes to his difficult relationship with his father, Sunil Dutt, played by Paresh Rawal.

On Sunday, Sanjay took to Twitter to thank Paresh for being his ‘pillar of strength’. The 59-year-old actor wrote on Twitter, “@pareshghelani you are the pillar of my strength. Thank you for being there, then and now. Welcome to the world of social media buddy! Love you lots.”

You are the pillar of my strength. Thank you for being there, then and now. Welcome to the world of social media buddy! Love you lots. https://t.co/APgxFUbJIv — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 8, 2018

A day earlier, Paresh had made his social media debut by writing about Sanjay and their friendship. He wrote the letter after watching Sanju. “Sanju is an ode to falling, rising, making mistakes and learning, flaws, imperfection – everything that defines the core of friendship. It is more importantly a relentless pursuit of life with all its shades. I know I share this sentiment with all friends and family close to him,” he wrote about the biopic in which Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay’s role.

its been many years of staying away from the social media, i finally give-in to embrace it. as i begin, here to you my brother @duttsanjay a note that i have been writing in my head and heart for a very long time and now here it is all in the open. pic.twitter.com/tJ59jvktl3 — Paresh Ghelani (@impareshghelani) July 7, 2018

