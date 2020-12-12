Sanjay Dutt’s Torbaaz premiers online, Dirty Picture actor dies at 33

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra talks turning producer at HTLS 2020, says ‘my mother said that at ripe old age of 30, I might not have a career’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is among the pioneering female actors who also went into film production. A few years ago, Priyanka started her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, which has primarily produced regional films. Priyanka talked about her decision to become a film producer and what had inspired it, at the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday.

Torbaaz movie review: Sanjay Dutt’s dry spell continues with Netflix’s uninspired offering

It is a stretch to call Torbaaz a film. If we take the cricket metaphor – the idea central to this Sanjay Dutt starrer – it feels like you are watching the net session of the B-team, the aspirants who will never make it to the playing XI and they know it. Instead of putting their best into the practice, they are dragging their feet, throwing a few wides because, heck, what is there to lose?

Dirty Picture actor Arya Banerjee found dead in suspicious circumstances; she was 33

Bengali actor Arya Banerjee, who has acted in several Bollywood films such as The Dirty Picture and Love Sex and Dhokha, was found dead at her south Kolkata residence on Friday, police said. The police are treating it as a case of suspicious death.

Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: As he turns 70, five popular dialogues that are best suited for his political entry

Actor Rajinikanth recently made his political entry official. But the star has been hinting about his political plunge for many years through several popular dialogues in his movies. On the occasion of his 70th birthday, we take a look at five most popular dialogues from his movies that are best suited for his political ambition.

Inside Punit J Pathak-Nidhi Singh’s wedding: Bharti Singh dances with the couple

Choreographer and actor Punit J Pathak married girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh at a grand wedding on Friday in Lonavala. The wedding was attended by their family, friends and industry colleagues including Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and actor Yashaswini Dayama.

