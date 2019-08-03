e-paper
Sanya Malhotra sets holiday goals with Qatar vacation. See pics

Sanya Malhotra is in Qatar and sharing pictures from her trip. Check out what she wore, ate and clicked.

bollywood Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:07 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Sanya Malhotra is in Doha with her team.
         

Badhaai Ho actor Sanya Malhotra is happy to escape the monsoon of Mumbai and enjoy the Qatar sun.“I’m really excited to take some time off work and escape the monsoon blues, to experience the sunshine and palms,” Sanya said.

The actor is doing all the touristy things -- from visiting famous places, capturing moments from her holiday, trying local delicacies to checking out the markets.

 

“I started my holiday right in the lap of luxury at Qatar Airways. Dine on demand served with an essence of Qatari hospitality, left me wondering about the cultural, historical and mystical country, Qatar. The Souq Waqif known for its heady fragrances, appetising aroma, and exotic spices, the magnificence of the national museum of Qatar and museum of Islamic Art and the exciting desert safari, has nurtured a sense of belonging to this city,” she added.

Sanya Malhotra shared pics from her Qatar trip.

After making her debut with Dangal, she was also seen in Pataakha and Photograph.She was also seen in Badhaai Ho with Ayushmann Khurrana.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 18:07 IST

