Saqib Saleem: You can only take responsibility for yourself and not for the entire film fraternity

Amid all debates about nepotism and insider vs outsider, actor Saqib Saleem feels ultimately it is all about destiny and there is no point crying foul.

bollywood Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 21:34 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Saqib Saleem will be next seen in web film, Comedy Couple.
Actor Saqib Saleem will be next seen in web film, Comedy Couple.
         

As the cries of nepotism once again grew louder around Bollywood, actor Saqib Saleem, a rank outsider, feels that one’s career is in one’s hands only. He also believes that a person’s failure or success is one’s responsibility alone.

“I was from Delhi. The last film that my father watched before my first film was Mughal-E-Azam. That is how far we were from the film industry. So, I’ve had a journey and that’s been a great one. I’ve had a great experience. I’ve had great friends, I’ve done some good films bad films, my journey has been mine and only mine,” shares Saleem.

The actor feels ultimately it’s all about destiny and there is no point crying foul.

“At no point I think that, ‘Arrey uski wajah se meri film reh gayi, nahi mila mujhe’. How can I turn around and say that. If you are honest about your process then things happen,” he explains.

 

The 32-year-old, who is the brother of actor Huma S Qureshi, does not equate favouritism and nepotism to something which is synonymous to Bollywood.

“I don’t see it like an industry thing. There is so much competition and ultimately it is all about the business. There are all kinds of people, so you decide the kind of business you want to do. You can only take responsibility for yourself and not for the entire fraternity in general. You don’t know what anybody else is thinking. We are all humans at that level. We all have our own mind and nobody can control anybody’s mind,” he explains.

Having said that, the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actor admits that he is very happy to be a part of the Hindi film industry.

“Of course I am, I have made it on my own and I will keep continuing to do that. Whether I really make it big or don’t ever, I am not seeking that, all want is to be happy basically. Enjoy the journey, there is nothing more important than that,” he concludes.

