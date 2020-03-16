e-paper
Sara Ali Khan attends packed Ganga Arti in Varanasi, walks in crowded streets amid coronavirus pandemic. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan took to the crowded streets of Varanasi and attended the Ganga Arti ceremony. Watch a video shared by her on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Mar 16, 2020 12:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sara Ali Khan in a screengrab from the video.
Actor Sara Ali Khan travelled to Varanasi over the weekend, to attend the Ganga Arti there, even as thousands contemplate self-isolation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Health Ministry has advised people to avoid large crowds and practice hygiene.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a video with the caption, “Namaste Darshako. Banaras ki galliyo se... oh what a lovely day. So much fun- such little you pay. If only in Varanasi one could stay.” In the video, the actor is seen giving a short tour of a crowded street, at one point even noting how congested it is. She proceeds to point out shops selling bangles and yogurt. “You heard, it is curd,” she jokes. Although Sara is holding a mask in her hand, she isn’t wearing it.

Sara was shooting for her upcoming film Atrangi Re in Varanasi. On Sunday, all film and television productions were asked to shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 

The actor’s visit comes at a time when several of her industry colleagues are halting travel plans and self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, as per the guidelines of health officials. As of Monday, 110 persons have been tested positive for the virus in India.

“Ghoom lo didi jitne din bache hai ek din sab mar jaayenge (Have fun, sister, we’re all going to die soon anyway),” one person wrote in the comments section of Sara’s Instagram post. “Wear the mask baby! Stay safe!” wrote another. But most comments seemed to praise Sara’s humility, and her personality.

 

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan poses for a photograph during his visits to Varanasi earlier this month.
Also read: Katrina Kaif stays at home with sister Isabella, Lisa Ray says ‘we can still smile’. See pics

The actor was most recently seen in the romantic drama Jab We Met, directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She has Atrangi Re and Coolie No. 1 lined up.

Meanwhile, actors such as Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Deepika Padukone and others self-isolated during the weekend. Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, and James Bond star Olga Kurylenko are among those who have been tested positive for the coronavirus.

