Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim step out for a bike ride around town in masks. See pics

Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim step out for a bike ride around town in masks. See pics

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan stepped out for a bike ride together on Friday. See their pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 11, 2020 08:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan made sure to wear masks.
         

Actor Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoyed a bike ride around Mumbai on Friday evening. They shared pictures from the same on Instagram.

Ibrahim shared a photo of himself, posing with his bike at a picturesque round about. He is seen wearing a grey shirt which shows off his bulging biceps, a pair of dark shorts and white shoes. Like a responsible citizen, he also wore a mask for prevention against coronavirus.

Sara and Ibrahim posing with their bikes.

He captioned the post, “Two tired.” Behind him, the sky glows in the beautiful colours of blue and pink and with two moon, which means it could be the handywork of someone skilled at PhotoShop. Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aliyah poked fun at his caption. “Do u think u were smart with this caption?” she wrote.

Ibrahim fans also left comments on his post. “View zyada acha hai ya tum (Is the view better or you),” read a comment. “Ok sir no one said look this immaculate during quarantine,” read another comment.

Also read: Breathe Into the Shadows review: Inept and illogical, Amazon’s strangest show lets Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh down

Sara chose to share her picture on Instgram stories. She was seen in a black top and leggings, wearing a dark cap and a mask. She advised her fans to wear one as well.

Sara’s last release was Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The Imtiaz Ali film failed to impress critics and the audience. She will next be seen with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1.

