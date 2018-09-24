Sara Ali Khan flashes her cute smile as she enjoys shopping in Delhi. See pics

She’s been busy with her debut movie Simbaa with Ranveer Singh. But Sara Ali Khan showed off her natural beauty on Sunday, when she stepped out for a day of shopping in Delhi. The upcoming actor dazzled in a breezy white kurta set and looked camera-ready.

Sara’s locks were swept back and she opted for minimal make-up, allowing her stunning features and good looks to shine through, as she tried on juttis. Sara appeared in good spirits during her outing and even posed with a fan:

Sara, 23, has seemingly been indulging in a shopping spree in Delhi. She was spotted at a trunk show curated by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s stylist, Tanya Ghavri on Friday. She looked confident and relaxed and smiled broadly as she enjoyed her day shopping at the one-day bridal exhibition. Sara wore a flowy sheer Varun and Nidhika maxi dress with embellished jootis and hoop earrings.

Despite the fact that she hasn’t made her Bollywood debut yet, Sara is already a social media favourite. Whether she’s making her way to the gym or enjoying an outing with friends and family, new pictures of her keep surfacing on the internet. Days ago, Sara was seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and cousin sister, Inaaya Naumi,in an elegant cream suit.

Apart from Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Sara will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput.

