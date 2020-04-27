e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan jokes she was always queen of her own dreams, Ananya Panday showers love

Sara Ali Khan jokes she was always queen of her own dreams, Ananya Panday showers love

Sara Ali Khan shared two childhood pictures of herself all dressed up and joked that she was always the queen of her own dreams.

bollywood Updated: Apr 27, 2020 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sara Ali Khan shared two cute throwback pictures on Instagram.
Sara Ali Khan shared two cute throwback pictures on Instagram.
         

Sara Ali Khan treated her Instagram followers to adorable childhood photos of herself decked up in ethnic finery. Her poses suggest that she is lost in thought and in her caption, she quipped, “Mere sapno ki rani... hamesha main hi thi (I was always the queen of my dreams).”

The cute clicks have garnered over 1.2 million likes in just a few hours and fans seemed to be in agreement that Sara looks like royalty in them. “Princess,” one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, “You look extremely beautiful and gorgeous.”

Ananya Panday complimented Sara’s caption game. “Loving this caption!” she wrote in the comments section, followed by a laughing and heart emoji.

 

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya said that there was no “rivalry” with Sara, but a healthy competition. She said, “We all are friends and working in the industry together. Everyone is doing so well in their respective spaces and there is work for everyone. I think it’s good to have that competitive spirit in general.”

Currently, Sara is quarantining in Mumbai with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She has been keeping up with her fitness routine even during the lockdown and shared a picture with her brother after their workout session. They were joined by their dog Fuffy.

Also read | Kanika Kapoor to donate plasma after Covid-19 recovery: report

Sara will step into Karisma Kapoor’s shoes in the remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 blockbuster Coolie No 1, which also stars Varun Dhawan. While the film was supposed to hit the theatres on May 1, its release has been postponed due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Last week, in an Instagram live, Varun said that there was no certainty about the release of Coolie No 1, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to claim lives all over the world. “We all are dealing with this, I do wish the film releases,” he said, stressing that he wishes for it to release ‘in a theatre, hopefully soon.’

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indians infected with Covid-19
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indians infected with Covid-19
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Therapy, jobs, recipes: That’s what India is searching for on Google
Therapy, jobs, recipes: That’s what India is searching for on Google
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Agra on its way to becoming U.P’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
Agra on its way to becoming U.P’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news