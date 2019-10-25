e-paper
Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita Singh twin in white on Diwali, she says ‘it’s all white kind of night’

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with her mother, actor Amrita Singh, as they celebrated Diwali in Mumbai. See their picture here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sara Ali Khan with mom Amrita Singh in Mumbai on Diwali.
Actor Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with her mother, actor Amrita Singh on Thursday, in which both were seen twinning in white. Bollywood is in Diwali mode and Sara is certainly enjoying with her loved ones.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “It’s an all white kind of night.” Sara also shared a picture with one Jehan Handa. It is not clear who he is but it looks like he was an AD on Kedarnath with Abhishek Kapoor. She shared the same picture as her Instagram story and wrote ‘Good Luck’. Jehan, on his part, shared a boomerang video clip with Sara in it, wishing all on Diwali.

 

View this post on Instagram

It’s an all white kind of night🌛✨🐚 🧁🍦

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara was in Sri Lanka for a short holiday and took the internet by storm with her pictures. One of them was in a bikini. Sharing the pictures, she simply wrote “Lady in Lanka.” In one of the pictures, Sara stood with her back to the camera, with part of her frame hidden behind a huge rock. In several others, she is in a pool.

Sara has been shooting for her next film, Coolie No 1, a remake of the ’90s hit by David Dhawan, who is directing this one as well. The film stars Varun Dhawan as its male lead. The film’s shoot began in Bangkok, Thailand and the team has been shooting in Mumbai as well. She celebrated her birthday in August there too.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am a lower middle-class boy without parents who got so much love, I am a dream come true’

Sara Ali Khan with a friend on Thursday.
Sara Ali Khan with a friend on Thursday.

Sharing a picture with Sara from the Mumbai, Varun had jokingly written: “Sara aap itne saal kaha thi (Sara, where were you all these years?).”

Sara, meanwhile, keeps posting pictures and videos about her gym sessions. Sharing a recent kickboxing session with her gym instructor, she wrote: “It’s the weekend... time for my kind of punch.” Occasionally, she shares funny pictures and videos as well, like she did when she posted a video clip of her mother who is covering her face with her hands as there is a huge dosa in front of her. Sharing it, she wrote: “When mommy and I set out to eat, We don’t care about diet-only cheat, Eating like this isn’t extraordinary it’s no feat, Even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat!”

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 13:55 IST

