Sara Ali Khan pens emotional poem for mom Amrita Singh, shares pics: ‘Are you mommy or a reflection?’

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 13:32 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who was recently vacationing in Kerala, has shared an appreciation post for her mother, Amrita Singh. Taking to Instagram, Sara wrote a poem for her mother, and posted two pictures with her, one of which also included her brother, Ibrahim.

She wrote in the caption, “Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection? The only difference between us- is I always want her attention. She on the other hand is full of love, hugs and affection. And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention. My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension. She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention. Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension. With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension- Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension. #amritakibeti #sarakishayari #gotitfrommymama #likemotherlikedaughter #mommyno1.”

While one picture shows Sara and Amrita twinning in white, the other one shows them in red Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla attire, which they wore during Diwali. A second set of pictures also includes Sara’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In a Hello! magazine feature, Amrita described Sara as “a very God-loving child (who) has immense respect for every belief. She is also an extremely disciplined girl, be it her work or her mind and body, I see the effort she puts in every day to keep the balance and that’s really commendable.”

The actor made her film debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, after which she appeared in Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ranveer Singh. She recently shot for the Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan, and director Imtiaz Ali’s sequel to Love Aaj Kal.

