Sara Ali Khan reveals who is mother Amrita Singh’s favourite child, fans have a Kartik Aaryan question. See pic

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:55 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has just returned from Bangkok where she was shooting for her next, Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The actor was happy to be home and shared an adorable picture of one of her family members on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of her pet dog, adorably named Fuffy Singh, Sara wrote, “Live Laugh Bark. Meet Mommy’s Favourite Child. #woof #fuffysingh #dogbrother.” The furry pup can be seen amid pillows with names of Sara, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh embroidered on them.

While many of her fans praised the picture, some asked Sara about the pillow with her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan’s name. A fan wrote, “Where is pillow having name of kartik?” Another asked, “Where is Kartik’s pillow?”

Kartik recently came to meet Sara at the gym.Pictures of the couple, busy chatting away on their phones outside the gym have been shared online. The two often see off and receive each other at the airport.

Kartik even flew to Thailand to join her on her birthday. He even shared a picture from her birthday celebrations with the caption, “Happy Birthday Princess and Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask),” along with a heart emoji.

Kartik had also cheered for Sara when she walked the ramp for designer Falguni and Shane Peacock at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in New Delhi. Pictures of him sitting alongside her brother Ibrahim while cheering her from among the audience were shared on their fanpages.

Kartik and Sara wrapped up the shooting of their film, the Love Aaj Kal sequel a month ago. The film is a fresh sequel of the original that starred Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film is set to hit theatres on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 11:53 IST