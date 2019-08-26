Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan twin in yellow at dance lessons for Coolie No 1, he jokes, ‘Sara copied the colour of my clothes’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:28 IST

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have plunged themselves into the world of Coolie No 1. After a long schedule in Thailand, the actor duo are back in Mumbai and preparing hard for a song shoot.

Varun shared a picture of Sara and himself with choreographer Ganesh Acharya and wrote: “MASTERJI @ganeshacharyaa who choreographed is and OG of coolie @saraalikhan95 #coolieno1 (Sara ji ne mere vastra ke rang ko copy kiya) (Sara ji has copied the colour of my clothes).” To which, Ganesh replied that the original Coolie No 1 was his first hit film. He wrote, “@varundvn it was my first hit film n I’m looking forward to recreate it. Good luck to you and @saraalikhan95.”

In the picture, Varun and Sara, both twinning in yellow, stand on either sides of the choreographer. While it is not sure the duo have been practising for which song, Ganesh had choregraphed Husn Hai Suhana for the original, back in 1995. It remains one of his biggest successes and featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim laughs as kids surround him post dinner, Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav looks worried, see pics

Through their shooting stint in Thailand, Varun had shared several pictures and videos on Instagram. In a video, Varun was in the comic mode for Coolie No 1. Sharing the video, he wrote how they were on the sets of the film and were in the midst of South China Sea. Introducing his character, he wrote: “Kuwar Mahendra Pratap. In the middle of the ocean nearly fell off #coolieno1.” At one point, he slides past the barrier of the boat and hangs from the boat with his legs in water.

Celebrating his father, director David Dhawan’s birthday, on August 16, he had shared another picture from the sets and written: “Happy birthday papa mere number one director. Kaam chalu hai bhai log. Coolie number 1.”

On Sara’s birthday on August 12, the team of Coolie No 1 hosted a cake cutting ceremony for her in Thailand. Pictures were shared by Jackky Bhagnani on Instagram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 13:28 IST