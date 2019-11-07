e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Sara Ali Khan says ‘waiting for my shot since 2000’ and these childhood pics prove it

Sara Ali Khan has shared a bunch of cute pictures from her childhood. These photos are already a hit with her fans.

bollywood Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sara Ali Khan has shared childhood pics of herself.
Sara Ali Khan has shared childhood pics of herself.
         

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared new pictures from her childhood and they prove she was always the most confident one of the bunch. Sara looks adorable in her lehenga and silver jewellery as she posed for the camera.

“Waiting for my shot since 2000 #apnatimeayega #tbt #sarakadrama,” she captioned her post. Fans loved seeing these pictures of their favourite star. “You are so adorable,” wrote one fan. “Ayee how cute,” read another comment. “Cutest pic on internet today. masha’Allah,” wrote another.

 

Sara was recently on vacation in Sri Lanka. In snapshots posted from her holiday, Sara was seen chilling in cool waters, sipping on coconut water and “wave-ing”. “Lady in Lanka,” she captioned them. In another picture, she showed her back to the camera and enjoying a view of the sea. She posted one more pic of herself playing in the rain. Later, she took to Instagram stories to share that her holiday had come to an end but she left some videos of her “happy place” and “me time” moments too.

Sara celebrater Diwali with both her parents and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She first enjoyed the festival with her father Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur. Ibrahim, too, joined the fun. “Diwali ki haardik shubhkamnayee,” the Kedarnath star captioned her post. In the picture, Sara can be seen clad in a simple powder blue salwar kameez. Kareena, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a golden salwar suit paired with pink dupatta.

 

Also read: Saif Ali Khan says he earned back Pataudi Palace with money he made in films: ‘There is history, culture, but no inheritance’

She later celebrated with mom Amrita Singh at the Mumbai home on the night of Diwali. “Diwali Hai. Lots and lots of love, luck and laughter from my two safer, eco-friendlier but equally loud pattakas,” she captioned a image of the three.

Sara, who was last seen sharing screen space with actor Ranveer Singh, is currently busy filming for Coolie No.1 remake. The film is a remake of director David Dhawan’s 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

She will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film opposite Karthik Aaryan. The film is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News