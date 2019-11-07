Sara Ali Khan says ‘waiting for my shot since 2000’ and these childhood pics prove it

bollywood

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared new pictures from her childhood and they prove she was always the most confident one of the bunch. Sara looks adorable in her lehenga and silver jewellery as she posed for the camera.

“Waiting for my shot since 2000 #apnatimeayega #tbt #sarakadrama,” she captioned her post. Fans loved seeing these pictures of their favourite star. “You are so adorable,” wrote one fan. “Ayee how cute,” read another comment. “Cutest pic on internet today. masha’Allah,” wrote another.

Sara was recently on vacation in Sri Lanka. In snapshots posted from her holiday, Sara was seen chilling in cool waters, sipping on coconut water and “wave-ing”. “Lady in Lanka,” she captioned them. In another picture, she showed her back to the camera and enjoying a view of the sea. She posted one more pic of herself playing in the rain. Later, she took to Instagram stories to share that her holiday had come to an end but she left some videos of her “happy place” and “me time” moments too.

Sara celebrater Diwali with both her parents and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She first enjoyed the festival with her father Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur. Ibrahim, too, joined the fun. “Diwali ki haardik shubhkamnayee,” the Kedarnath star captioned her post. In the picture, Sara can be seen clad in a simple powder blue salwar kameez. Kareena, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a golden salwar suit paired with pink dupatta.

She later celebrated with mom Amrita Singh at the Mumbai home on the night of Diwali. “Diwali Hai. Lots and lots of love, luck and laughter from my two safer, eco-friendlier but equally loud pattakas,” she captioned a image of the three.

Sara, who was last seen sharing screen space with actor Ranveer Singh, is currently busy filming for Coolie No.1 remake. The film is a remake of director David Dhawan’s 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

She will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film opposite Karthik Aaryan. The film is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

