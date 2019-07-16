Sara Ali Khan seen running at the airport, Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan leave for Ooty. See more celeb pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan was spotted in a big hurry at an airport on Tuesday. A video of the actor, as she runs across the airport, is going viral on her fanpages online. While it is not known where the video is from, it was shot by one of her fans.

The videos shows Sara in a white and red kurta pyjama, wearing green bangles. She is seen talking to an airport official and then making a dash for her flight. She appears to be alone with no attendant or security by her side. Watch the video here:

Also seen at the airport was actor Alia Bhatt with her mother Soni Razdan. The two left for Ooty from the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. Alia was seen in a purple pair of sweats and her mother was seen in a simple shirt and pants. Alia later shared a glimpse of the holiday destination on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening.

Actor Sunny Leone was once again spotted at her daughter Nisha’s playschool on Monday. Sunny looking stunning in a flowing blue dress and pink heels as she carried her son in her arms. Television personality Malaika Arora ditched her regular gym outfit for a colourful, floral dress and red high heels. She posed for the photographer and gave them a big smile.

Also read: Katrina Kaif shares birthday pic in swimsuit from Mexico, Arjun Kapoor jokes she’s ‘basically gone for photoshoot’

Actor Deepika Padukone returned from London on Tuesday. She beamed at the photographers as they greeted her at the airport. She was in London to witness the final Wimbeldon match with her sister Anisha Padukone.

Check out more celeb pics:

John Abraham at a salon and Kiara Advani at Manish Malhotra’s home.

Ileana D’Cruz and Emraan Hashmi seen in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora is all decked up for something special.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Deepika Padukone at the airport.

Alia Bhatt with Soni Razdan leave for Ooty.

Rakul Preet Singh and Dia Mirza spotted by paparazzi.

Varun Dhawna and Shayana Kapoor rock some athleisure wear.

Sunny Leone with her kids.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 20:01 IST