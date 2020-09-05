Sara Ali Khan shares stunning pool pictures, jokes ‘Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 16:35 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared some gorgeous poolside pictures of herself. The actor also displayed her way with words as she wrote a catchy caption.

Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote a tongue twister: “Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo.” In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen lying on a swimming pool tube, with her head placed on the pool’s edge. She is wearing a pair of sun glasses and is reading a book. She is in a two-piece pink bikini. In another picture, she is sitting on the said tube, at the centre of the pool, and looking to her left, her pink outfit standing out in contrast to the blue waters of the pool.

Sara’s fans were full of praise for the actor, calling her ‘beautiful’ and ‘hot’ and dropping appreciative emojis. Just two days back, she had posted a bunch of pictures from the beach, wearing a pair of hot pants and t-shirts. It was her bright blue lipstick which stole the show. Among those who commented was actor Zarine Khan.

Sara has been sharing quite a few pictures from the sea-side retreat. Some of them are by the sea shore while others are in the pool of their resort.

Sara’s name was brought up in the context of the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput death case when the late actor’s former assistant Sabir Ahmed, in an interview to India Today, had said that the Simmba actor had accompanied Sushant and his staff members on a private jet to Thailand in 2018.

He had said: “We were seven people -- Sushant, Sara Ali Khan, Siddharth Gupta, Kushal Zaveri, Abbas, Sushant’s bodyguard Mushtaq, and me. It was Sushant’s trip with his PRO team, Sara Ali Khan and two staff members. It was in December 2018 and we travelled by a private jet.” Sara and Sushant worked in her debut film, Kedarnath.

