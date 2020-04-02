Sara Ali Khan shares video from Odissi dance class, fan asks ‘Is there anything you can’t do?’ Watch

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan has shared a throwback video from her Odissi dance rehearsals and can be seen acing some tough dance moves without a break. The actor posted the more than 11 minutes long video to wish her teacher and fans on Utkal Diwas (Odisha Day).

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sara wrote, “Battu... Happy Utkala Dibas.” April 1 is celebrated as Utkal Diwas to mark the formation of the state when it was carved out of Bihar and Odisha province with addition of Koraput and Ganjam from Madras Presidency on April 1,1936.

Wearing a simple pink and white cotton churidar-kurta, Sara not just follows every beat with utmost perfection but also aces the difficult step on one knee. The video seems to have been shot without a pause.

Her fans were impressed with her dancing skills and praised her in the comments section. A fan asked, “Is there anything you can’t do?” Another called it, “awesome”. One more wrote, “very good”.

Sara is currently focusing on home workouts while living in isolation with her family amid lockdown. The actor was a regular at the gym but has now been training with her trainer guiding her online.

Sara on Tuesday pledged to donate to the PM-CARES and CM’s Relief Fund of Maharashtra to combat the coronavirus crisis in the country. The 24-year-old actor took to Instagram to make the announcement and urged people to contribute to ‘protect and feed’ those in need. However, she did not reveal the amount that she would donate.

“Time to do a good deed. Stay in and help those in need! Your contributions will protect and feed. I urge you to support, I request, I plead,” read the caption. In her statement posted on her handle, the actor also added that “every contribution counts, and solidarity is our only hope against this pandemic.”

