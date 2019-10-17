Sara Ali Khan stole this from her ‘first friend’ 22 years ago, see their childhood pic

bollywood

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:58 IST

Few can rival the internet game of actor Sara Ali Khan. Her well chosen comments, throwback pics and glimpse into her family life make her a favourite with people on social media – not to mention the recently introduced ‘Sara ki shayari’.

On Thursday, the actor shared a photo with her ‘first friend’ Vedika Pinto on her birthday. The post included throwback childhood photos and some latest ones. Sara wrote with the photos: “Happiest birthday to my first friend Vedika Pinto. I’m so glad I stole your peppy. 22 years of theft later, I still laugh at you. Cakey makeup suits you #oldisgold #firstfriend.”

This is not the first time Sara has shared throwback photos on Instagram. From wishing brother Ibrahim to father Saif, she has often shared throwback pics.

“I always tell her to focus on the acting and not being a star, and to always be herself,” Saif recently said when asked what advice he gives to his daughter Sara for her career.

Sara will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake, which stars Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal remake with Kartik Aaryan. The actor made her debut with 2018 film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput; she also starred in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba with Ranveer Singh, which went on to become a blockbuster.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 12:56 IST