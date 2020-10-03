Sayani Gupta urges Shah Rukh Khan to speak up ‘for the truth, the downtrodden’: ‘Don’t just shut your ears, eyes, mouth’

bollywood

Actor Sayani Gupta, reacting to a Gandhi Jayanti tweet by Shah Rukh Khan, has urged him to speak up about the ongoing unrest in the country after a Dalit woman was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The woman died this week.

Quote tweeting Shah Rukh’s post, Sayani wrote, “Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don’t just shut your ears and eyes and mouths. @iamsrk.”

Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don't just shut your ears and eyes and mouths. @iamsrk https://t.co/IChzz2k5n0 — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) October 2, 2020

Shah Rukh in his original tweet had shared a picture of his children, AbRam and Suhana, and had written, “If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time....it should be Hear no bad...see no bad....speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary.”

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and others, have condemned the Hathras and Balrampur incidents. In a note shared on Instagram on Friday, Anushka wrote that ‘in our society, having a male child is viewed as a privilege’. Calling this notion a ‘myopic vision’, Anushka wrote, “Of course, it’s no more privilege than having a girl child but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic view. The only ‘privilege’ is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl. That’s your DUTY as a parent to society. So, don’t think of it as a PRIVILEGE.”

Sayani had previously commented on Twitter, “If you are living in India right now and not losing sleep over what’s going on, something’s wrong with you my friend. Check the humanity button. It might be turned off!”

In a 2019 interview to PTI, Sayani had said, “My priority as an actor is just to be doing different kinds of roles. I say no to anything I have done before. Also, I end up saying no to a lot of things because the politics I believe in is very important.”

