‘Shah Rukh found out…’: Johnny Lever on the time he had to film a comedy scene as his father was being operated

bollywood

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 09:16 IST

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Johnny Lever have worked on numerous films together, going back to the time the star was in the nascent stage of his career. SRK has often said that Johnny is among his most favourite co-stars.

Johnny has now opened up about his relationship with the actor, harking back to the time that his father was undergoing surgery but he had to shoot for a comedy scene. “There were times when I was going through some personal issues and had to film a comedy scene. One such time was when my father had to be operated on, I was a bit preoccupied with it, but I still had to shoot a comic sequence,” Johnny said.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “Now I don’t let my personal issues interfere with work, so at that time I had not told anyone about this issue. I don’t know how, but Shah Rukh Khan came into the room I was in and said he heard about my father and was inquiring about him. Here I was getting ready for a comedy scene, so I tried underplaying the issue. But he continued saying that if I needed anything I could tell him. This was during the film Badshah.”

Lever and Shah Rukh have done over 15 films together including hits like Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Yes Boss and Baadshah. SRK had earlier said about Johnny, “He is a wonderful human being, very few people know how serious he is in real life, he has a very interesting serious side and you will never know if you just see him from outside. I know one thing, whenever anyone is in trouble, Johnny bhai is always there to help! He will be the first person to reach out to help others.”