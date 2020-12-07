e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘Shah Rukh found out…’: Johnny Lever on the time he had to film a comedy scene as his father was being operated

‘Shah Rukh found out…’: Johnny Lever on the time he had to film a comedy scene as his father was being operated

Johnny Lever remembered the time Shah Rukh Khan came to his aid when his father was undergoing surgery and he had to honour his professional commitments.

bollywood Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 09:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Johnny Lever and Shah Rukh have worked in a number of films together.
Johnny Lever and Shah Rukh have worked in a number of films together.
         

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Johnny Lever have worked on numerous films together, going back to the time the star was in the nascent stage of his career. SRK has often said that Johnny is among his most favourite co-stars.

Johnny has now opened up about his relationship with the actor, harking back to the time that his father was undergoing surgery but he had to shoot for a comedy scene. “There were times when I was going through some personal issues and had to film a comedy scene. One such time was when my father had to be operated on, I was a bit preoccupied with it, but I still had to shoot a comic sequence,” Johnny said.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “Now I don’t let my personal issues interfere with work, so at that time I had not told anyone about this issue. I don’t know how, but Shah Rukh Khan came into the room I was in and said he heard about my father and was inquiring about him. Here I was getting ready for a comedy scene, so I tried underplaying the issue. But he continued saying that if I needed anything I could tell him. This was during the film Badshah.”

Lever and Shah Rukh have done over 15 films together including hits like Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Yes Boss and Baadshah. SRK had earlier said about Johnny, “He is a wonderful human being, very few people know how serious he is in real life, he has a very interesting serious side and you will never know if you just see him from outside. I know one thing, whenever anyone is in trouble, Johnny bhai is always there to help! He will be the first person to reach out to help others.”

top news
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit farmers protesting at Singhu border
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit farmers protesting at Singhu border
Farmers across nation break language barriers, join protest
Farmers across nation break language barriers, join protest
1 dead, hundreds take ill: What we know about Eluru mystery disease so far
1 dead, hundreds take ill: What we know about Eluru mystery disease so far
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate construction of Agra Metro project today
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate construction of Agra Metro project today
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for licence in India
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for licence in India
‘Prove faith, donate Rs101 crore for Ram temple’: BJP leader to Congress
‘Prove faith, donate Rs101 crore for Ram temple’: BJP leader to Congress
Covid-19 vaccine: Covishield emergency use nod and Sputnik V phase 2 trials
Covid-19 vaccine: Covishield emergency use nod and Sputnik V phase 2 trials
Watch: Thousands gather in London to protest against India’s farm laws
Watch: Thousands gather in London to protest against India’s farm laws
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In