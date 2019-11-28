e-paper
‘Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn have similar work patterns,’ says Rohit Shetty

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has worked with Ajay Devgn in Singham and Golmaal and with Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale and Chennai Express.

bollywood Updated: Nov 28, 2019 21:20 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Rohit Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan have worked in Chennai Express and Dilwale together.
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says the working patterns of Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan are the same. He notes that both actors are still around because they work hard and are sincere to their craft. Rohit has collaborated with Ajay on a number of films, including the Golmaal and Singham franchises. Later, he directed Shah Rukh in Chennai Express and Dilwale.

About working with Ajay and Shah Rukh, the director said here on Thursday: “Their working pattern is the same. Both are very hard working. I have never seen a day when Shah Rukh or Ranveer (Singh) or Ajay come on set and say that they are tired. You will see them sitting in one corner and rehearsing their lines. Where they are today is because of the sincerity towards their work, and because they never took for granted the notion that they are stars.”

 

“I have done so many films with Ajay, but even today when he has a long scene or a dramatic scene or an emotional scene, you will see him rehearsing with my assistant director. The same goes with Shah Rukh,” Rohit said during a session at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says he must retire: ‘Head is thinking something else, fingers another, it’s a message’

Talking about his Simmba actor Ranveer, the director said: “He always said ‘I am your hero. I was born to do your film’. That was three years ago. We had done an ad together, too. I had told him that whenever I will get the right script, we will do a film together.”

“He has so much energy, you need to channel it in the right way. That’s what happened in Simmba. He enjoyed the film more than anything. He is a mad guy and very sincere about work. He even made a T-shirt that read: ‘Rohit Shetty ka hero’. He is a superstar,” he added.

Rohit is now tied up with his next directorial Sooryavanshi with actor Akshay Kumar.

