Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a romantic dinner date with wife Gauri. See pics

Bollywood’s most romantic hero, Shah Rukh Khan had a sweet dinner date with his wife Gauri on Sunday. The actor and his interior designer wife enjoyed some alone time together, taking a break from their hectic lives.

Shah Rukh was on a holiday with son Abram in Switzerland a few days ago. Upon his return to Mumbai, he decided to give some well deserved treat to Gauri at Yauatcha restaurant in Bandra. Of course, the leading couple of Bollywood cannot really expect much of an alone time in public. The two were surrounded by several bodyguards at the restaurant.

The two were dressed casually and Shah Rukh was clicked talking to Gauri, by the paparazzi. Check out some pics and videos:

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla) on Mar 25, 2018 at 11:30pm PDT

A post shared by Monika Lang (@kiransrkfan) on Mar 26, 2018 at 4:07am PDT

A post shared by Monika Lang (@kiransrkfan) on Mar 26, 2018 at 4:06am PDT

Shah Rukh is currently working on his upcoming film Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Gauri, meanwhile, is busy with her interior designing store. She recently welcomed Kareena Kapoor at the store.

