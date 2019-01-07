Shah Rukh Khan gets a kiss from wife Gauri and daughter Suhana. See pic

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s love for his family is apparent from the way he speaks of them, especially his children -- sons Ryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana. On Monday, Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh’s wife, shared an adorable picture on her Instagram account with her husband and Suhana in which the two ladies are seen giving a peck on Shah Rukh’s cheeks. The Zero actor has a wide smile.

Gauri captioned the picture, “Most days he deserves it ...” From the outfits that each of them is wearing, it looks like the picture was taken when Suhana was home for Diwali in 2018.

Fans can’t help but react to the cute picture on Instagram. In response to Gauri’s caption, one fan wrote, “He deserves it from the rest of us too.”

Another fan wrote, “yes he deserves it with infinite level.” Some even wondered when was the time that Shah Rukh didn’t ‘deserve’ it.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero, which released in December. The film received a mixed response from critics and did not perform too well at the box office. The Aanand L Rai directorial starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 19:12 IST