Shah Rukh Khan meets acid-attack survivors, calls them his sisters, asks for prayers. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan met a few acid attack survivors on Wednesday afternoon in Kolkata and asked his fans to pray for their recovery. The actor was in the city where he had also attended a cricket match between his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens.

He shared a few glimpses from his meeting with the survivors on Twitter and captioned them, “All of u please put ur hands in prayer...and say Bhagwan inki zindagi ki nayi shuruaat mein...inpar karam karna...May God have mercy on them...Insha Allah. These r my sisters & need ur prayers for recovery, without distinguishing between the mode of prayer.”

The actor spent some time with the survivors who have been undergoing corrective surgeries through Meer Foundation’s #ToGETherTransformed initiative. The surgeries are taking place in New Delhi, Varanasi and Kolkata through March. Meer Foundation is an NGO working to strengthen and empower women.

All of u please put ur hands in prayer...and say Bhagwan inki zindagi ki nayi shuruaat mein...inpar karam karna...May God have mercy on them...Insha Allah. These r my sisters & need ur prayers for recovery, without distinguishing between the mode of prayer https://t.co/JjE8ZM08mX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 28, 2019

Acid attack survivors undergoing corrective surgeries, supported by #MeerFoundation through the #ToGETherTransformed initiative to rehabilitate acid attack survivors, spent a beautiful afternoon with @iamsrk, sharing their dreams and drawing courage, together. pic.twitter.com/8n8BCEQmgR — Meer Foundation (@MeerFoundation) March 28, 2019

Shah Rukh also features in a promotional video series as part of Dubai Tourism campaign and can be seen looking for coins in Dubai, which he finally finds. He shared the video on his Instagram with the caption, “Dubai is indeed the king of all adventures. And a bigger surprise awaits me. Want to know what it is? Follow me on the last leg of this incredible holiday. #BeMyGuest @visit.dubai.”

The actor had shared a picture with his wife Gauri two days ago on the occasion of World Theatre Day. He had captioned it, “Being with you is like being on Stage. There’s so much light, I can’t see anything else”. Curiosity to know New, Humility to accept u will never know if fully...makes u an actor. #WorldTheaterDay.”

Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film failed to perform at the box office. Shah Rukh had portrayed the role of a dwarf for the first time his career. Katrina was seen in the role of a film star whereas Anushka played a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy.

SRK was expected to be seen in the Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Saare Jahaan Se Achcha. But writer Anjum Rajabali confirmed his exit while speaking at an event. ““If you’re asking me, there was a problem with the script (of Zero). Himanshu (Sharma, the writer) is a very talented person but things go wrong sometimes. I don’t think he said no to Saare Jahan Se Achcha because of the space (angle). I think he’s also pretty shaken up, he was banking a lot on that.”

