Shah Rukh Khan pens ‘lockdown lessons’, shows off salt-and-pepper stubble in new pic. See here

bollywood

Updated: May 16, 2020 08:56 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has shared a few ‘lockdown lessons’ on social media, along with a new picture of himself. Shah Rukh took to Twitter and Instagram on Friday and reminded fans that ‘love is worth it, no matter what anyone tells you’.

Here are Shah Rukh’s teachings:

That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don’t really matter as much as we thought they did.

That we really don’t need (emotionally) more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up.

That we can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us.

That we can laugh with those we fought so hard... and know that our ideas weren’t actually any bigger than theirs.

And above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you!

Shah Rukh has been quarantining at home with his family in Mumbai, and recently appeared in the I for India global concert to raise funds against Covid-19. The actor has also contributed towards several other causes.

Through his companies - Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX - he contributed to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, among others.

In a tweet, Shah Rukh wrote, “In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.”

He also provided 25000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical teams across Maharashtra, and offered his office building to the BMC for quarantine purposes.

