Shah Rukh Khan reveals the only reason he became Salman Khan’s friend (it involves girls)

In a promotional video for the finale of the game show Dus Ka Dum, due to air on Saturday, actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had some fun with comedian Sunil Grover. Salman, who hosts the show, will be joined by Shah Rukh - with whom he was involved in a years-long feud.

Shared by Salman, the video - itself a spoof of Kaun Banega Crorepati - features Sunil Grover in the role of host Amitabh Bachchan while Salman and Shah Rukh sit on the hot seats opposite him. “What will Shah Rukh do on Salman’s wedding?” Sunil asks, and offers four options, all of which play on Shah Rukh’s romantic hero persona.

Shah Rukh picks the third option - ‘consoling heartbroken girls’ - and jokes that he became friends with Salman only so that he could ‘pick up his leftovers (jo jo iski bach jayengi main dhyaan rakh lunga)’.

Find out what @iamsrk will be doing on my wedding day, tonight on #DumdaarFinale of Dus Ka Dum with @WhoSunilGrover and Rani Mukherjee at 9:30 PM on @SonyTV! pic.twitter.com/dCzT7yXXZu — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 8, 2018

Shah Rukh’s appearance on the season finale of Dus Ka Dum was first revealed via leaked images from the sets. Pictures and videos of the two Khans on the sets showed Shah Rukh posing with Salman and a few others. He was wearing a white shirt while Salman was dressed in his trademark Being Human T-shirt.

In a leaked video, they seemed to be having fun together. Shah Rukh could even be heard saying, “Saalon ke bhai hain hum (we’ve been brothers for years).”

Salman and Shah Rukh were involved in a long-running feud for several years, until they patched things up with a hug sometime around 2015 and he appeared in a cameo in Salman’s film, Tubelight. The fight reportedly started at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in 2008.

Shah Rukh spoke about their past differences to the press around the time of their patch up. “Just recently, while Salman and I were shooting for Tubelight, we were feeling ashamed of whatever was published about us over the years. When not-so-good things happen with us stars, it is blown out of proportion,” said Shah Rukh, who also appeared on Salman’s other hosting gig, Bigg Boss.

Salman will now repay the favour and will be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh’s upcoming film, Zero, which also stars Katrina. Meanwhile the latest season of Bigg Boss will begin on September 16.

