Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is back to the grind in New York, shares post from college but disables comments

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is back to the grind in New York, shares post from college but disables comments

Suhana Khan seems to be back in New York. She shared a picture from her college library on Instagram, but chose to disable comments on the post. See it here.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 11:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Suhana Khan poses in New York City.
Suhana Khan poses in New York City.
         

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, is apparently back in New York. Suhana had spent the majority of the year in Mumbai with her family, because of the coronavirus pandemic. She is a student at New York University.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a picture of her college library, wearing a deserted look. She wrote in the caption, “It was cute.” Suhana has limited comments on the post.

 

Suhana recently shared several pictures of herself, enjoying chilly temperatures in a brown ensemble. “You’re only getting prettier and prettier,” one person had written in the comments section of that post, which also attracted comments from her cousin Alia Chhiba and her friend, Shanaya Kapoor, who expressed envy for Suhana’s ‘waistline’.

Suhana often posts pictures of her college life, but the past year has been dominated by pictures from Mumbai. For a brief time, she’d accompanied her family to the UAE, where the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League took place.

She made headlines in September for her frank post about having faced colourism. “I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old,” she’d written.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is ‘only getting prettier and prettier’, shares all-brown look. See new pics

Suhana is expected to join the film industry after completing her education. Shah Rukh told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

