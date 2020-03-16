Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan sports a new look in latest pic, fans approve. See pics

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan has a massive fan following of his own. A new picture of the star son has surfaced online and shows him posing for camera while at a picturesque location. Aryan can be seen sporting a goatee in the photo, which received approval of his fans.

The picture has Aryan, dressed in blue tee and white shorts, looking away from the camera and wearing dark shades. His gaze seems to be glued to the trees below the glass balcony which has an unobstructed view of the mountains. The picture is assumed to be from a location in California.

Aryan is known for never looking at the camera or smiling for a picture. His fans loved his new look - the goatee, and showered the post with love. A fan called him “handsome” while another wrote, “cute” in their reaction to the post.

A few weeks ago, a video of Aryan partying with his friends at a club had surfaced on his fan pages. A voice in the background can be heard saying in the video, “He’s back! The compass is back baby.”

Aryan is currently pursuing filmmaking at University of South California in Los Angeles. He was last spotted with his family when he flew down to India to ring in the New Year with them. He was part of a get-together Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan hosted at their Alibaug bungalow.

Aryan may not follow the footsteps of his superstar father. During his appearance on David Letterman’s talk show, Shah Rukh had said, “My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can. He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer.”

He continued, “He came and said ‘I don’t think I want to act’. And his issue was, which I think is very practical and honest. He said, ‘Every time I’ll be compared to you. So if I do well, it will not be because I got skilled at this. It’ll be ‘oh obviously he’s his son, so he will do well’. It’s in the genes. And if I don’t do well, it’ll always be look at him. What his father did and look at him. What is he doing? So he said ‘I don’t want to be in that kind of position.’”

