Shah Rukh Khan plays a scientist in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra: report

bollywood

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 16:31 IST

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actor will play a scientist in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama.

A source told the publication, “Brahmastra is designed in such a way that each of these actors play a key role in the narrative. Ranbir’s character meets each of them at different times of his quest to find the Brahmastra. While Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist, SRK essays the role of a scientist.”

The report added that Brahmastra opens with Shah Rukh’s sequence. It continued, “Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh and Dimple Kapadia are all aids to Ranbir’s character at specific points in the plot and push the story ahead. All of them have clues leading Ranbir to the Brahmastra. In fact, the film opens with Shah Rukh’s sequence. It’s a long scene and SRK shot it over ten days at Film City earlier this year.”

In Brahmastra, Ranbir will be seen as a character Shiva, in a quest for the all-powerful ‘brahmastra’. In the process, he meets a number of characters, played by Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh and Dimple, who help him do so. All of these sub plots help push the narrative further. The film stars Alia as Isha. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in important roles.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor shares cute pic with Aamir Khan on his birthday: ‘My favourite co-star is his pillow’

The film has been in the making since 2018 and has been shot in places like Bulgaria, Mumbai, Varanasi and Manali. The film was to release around Christmas in 2019 but was delayed, owing to its extensive VFX works. In April that year, director Ayan had taken to Instagram to reveal the reason.

However, in March 2019, the logo of the film was unveiled in Prayagraj on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, during the Kumbh Mela. The mega affair saw an extensive use of drones for unveiling of the logo. The film’s name burrows a weapon of the same name from the Hindu mythology and is the ‘weapon of all weapons’, belonging to the creator of the universe, Lord Brahma.

The film is now scheduled to release in December 2020. However, the final leg of the film’s shoot, which was to take place in Mumbai, has reported been pushed to April, owing to coronavirus outbreak across the world and in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more