e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Kajol offers Shah Rukh Khan hand sanitizer in coronavirus meme: ‘Even Simran knows importance of sanitizing’

Kajol offers Shah Rukh Khan hand sanitizer in coronavirus meme: ‘Even Simran knows importance of sanitizing’

Kajol has shared a DDLJ meme meme about personal hygiene, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

bollywood Updated: Mar 13, 2020 11:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in a scene from DDLJ.
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in a scene from DDLJ.
         

Actor Kajol has some sage advice for her fans, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that on Friday claimed its first life in India. Kajol took to Instagram to share a meme, urging fans to practice hygiene.

The meme pokes fun at a classic scene from the film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, in which Kajol’s character chases a train in which Shah Rukh Khan’s character is travelling. As she near him, he reaches out and grabs her hand. The meme shows a still from the scene, with Kajol reaching out not to grab Shah Rukh’s outstretched arm, but to offer him some hand sanitizer. “Even Simran knows the importance of sanitizing,” the meme reads.

 

Also read: Kajol shares pics from daughter Nysa Devgn’s new photo shoot, asks her to ‘smile more’. See pics

The Health Ministry has recommended people follow basic hygiene such as hand-washing and the covering of one’s mouth while coughing or sneezing. India currently has 75 coronavirus cases, including one fatality. Worldwide, the virus has infected a reported 134000 people, and claimed over 4900 lives.

Several actors have shared posts about the virus on social media. While Amitabh Bachchan recited a poem, actor Kartik Aaryan shared a selfie wearing a mask.

Several major film releases have been cancelled both in India and abroad, after theatres were recommended to be closed in the states of Kerala and Delhi, and the territory of Jammu. Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, has been postponed indefinitely, while Fast & Furious 9 has been pushed by over a year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
Sensex, Nifty recover partially as markets reopen after 45 minutes halt
Sensex, Nifty recover partially as markets reopen after 45 minutes halt
Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus forces one of world’s biggest sportscar maker to shut factory
Coronavirus forces one of world’s biggest sportscar maker to shut factory
LIVE| Nepal scraps climbing permits for Mt. Everest amid covid-19 outbreak
LIVE| Nepal scraps climbing permits for Mt. Everest amid covid-19 outbreak
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus Impact

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news