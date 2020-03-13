Kajol offers Shah Rukh Khan hand sanitizer in coronavirus meme: ‘Even Simran knows importance of sanitizing’

bollywood

Actor Kajol has some sage advice for her fans, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that on Friday claimed its first life in India. Kajol took to Instagram to share a meme, urging fans to practice hygiene.

The meme pokes fun at a classic scene from the film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, in which Kajol’s character chases a train in which Shah Rukh Khan’s character is travelling. As she near him, he reaches out and grabs her hand. The meme shows a still from the scene, with Kajol reaching out not to grab Shah Rukh’s outstretched arm, but to offer him some hand sanitizer. “Even Simran knows the importance of sanitizing,” the meme reads.

The Health Ministry has recommended people follow basic hygiene such as hand-washing and the covering of one’s mouth while coughing or sneezing. India currently has 75 coronavirus cases, including one fatality. Worldwide, the virus has infected a reported 134000 people, and claimed over 4900 lives.

Several actors have shared posts about the virus on social media. While Amitabh Bachchan recited a poem, actor Kartik Aaryan shared a selfie wearing a mask.

Several major film releases have been cancelled both in India and abroad, after theatres were recommended to be closed in the states of Kerala and Delhi, and the territory of Jammu. Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, has been postponed indefinitely, while Fast & Furious 9 has been pushed by over a year.

