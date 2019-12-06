Shah Rukh Khan soaks in some Los Angeles sun as he, wife Gauri vacation in the US. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 09:15 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, designer Gauri Khan have jetted off to the US for a short holiday. Shah Rukh has shared some cool pictures where he can be seen enjoying the Los Angeles sun, sitting by the poolside.

Sharing the pictures, Shah Rukh wrote, “Finally the California sun is out....it’s time for the Pool...maybe should dress right for it now at my @airbnb villa in LA #Ad #LAonAirbnb.”

Finally the California sun is out....it’s time for the Pool...maybe should dress right for it now at my @airbnb villa in LA #Ad #LAonAirbnb pic.twitter.com/PPmRHQLL4u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 5, 2019

In one of the pictures, which is a top angle shot, Shah Rukh can be seen sitting lazily by the pool. In another, a black and white photo, he poses by the wall, while in the third, he is by the billiards table.

Earlier, pictures and video clips were shared on Shah Rukh Khan’s fan pages that show the actor having a nice time in Los Angeles. In one such photo, Shah Rukh can be posing for a photograph with a fan. He is dressed casually in a dark navy blue hoodie jacket and a pair of track bottoms. In another video clip doing the rounds online, the actor can be seen strolling around. When fans call out to him, he gently gestures to be left alone.

Here is a video of King Khan in Los Angeles ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7IHi0PAO6g — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 5, 2019

Here is a latest picture of King Khan from Los Angeles and he looks super cool as always 😍 pic.twitter.com/NuKuT9VLqk — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 5, 2019

His wife Gauri too had some pictures from the US city.

It may be recalled that both the older children of Shah Rukh and Gauri are studying in the US; while Aryan Khan is pursuing a course in filmmaking in Los Angeles, daughter Suhana Khan took admission at the New York University for a course in film studies.

While Aryan is reportedly more interested in being behind the camera, Suhana is keen on pursuing an acting career.

Also read: Neha Kakkar slams Gaurav Gera, Kiku Sharda for body-shaming her: ‘Thankless people, aren’t you ashamed?’

Speaking about his son’s choice, Shah Rukh in his interview with David Letterman has said that Aryan is wary of the comparisons that will be drawn between him and Shah Rukh if he were to opt for acting as a career. “My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can,” he said. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” he had added.

Suhana, meanwhile, has been appearing in college plays and recently even did a short film. She featured in a film called The Grey Part of Blue, a 10-minute short film has Suhana and Robin Gonella in its cast and has been directed by Theodore Gimeno.

Aryan, meanwhile, dubbed in Hindi for the latest Disney outing of the classic, The Lion King. While Aryan dubbed for Simba, dad Shah Rukh did the honours for Mufasa.

Follow @htshowbiz for more