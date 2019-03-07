Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri look their regal best in new pics from Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta bash

New pictures of Bollywood’s first couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at the recent pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, have been shared online on fan clubs. The pictures show SRK and Gauri posing with each other, dressed in ethnic wear.

The three-day celebrations were recently held in Switzerland, and saw several high-profile guests such as Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vidya Balan, and Jacqueline Fernandez, and featured a special musical performance by Coldplay and Chainsmokers. The wedding will be held in Mumbai on the March 9.

Videos from the St Moritz bash showed Shah Rukh and Alia joining Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on stage and having a great time. Previously, the Ambanis had arranged for Beyonce to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani. Shah Rukh and Gauri had also performed on stage at Isha’s sangeet ceremony. In a tweet, Shah Rukh called Gauri ‘timeless’, in reply to her post about the performance.

In the new pictures, Shah Rukh can be seen wearing a black bandhgala, while Gauri is wearing a fusion lehenga, designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Earlier, photos of Malaika Arora and Rhea Kapoor from the same party also emerged online. Both are dressed for the party and seem to be taking a breather.

Shah Rukh most recently starred in the ambitious box office disappointment, Zero. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film failed to crack the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. He was in talks to play Rakesh Sharma in an upcoming biopic, but recent reports suggest that he might have dropped out of the film in favour of starring in the third installment in his proven Don franchise.

