Shahid Kapoor’s loved-up Diwali pic with wife Mira Rajput is a treat for their fans. See here

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor had a happy and cuddly Diwali on Sunday. See pictures from their celebration here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 28, 2019 13:19 IST

Asian News International
Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput on Diwali.
Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput on Diwali.
         

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput gave major couple goals while celebrating the festival of lights, Diwali. The couple extended their Diwali wishes to fans and loved ones while sharing a romantic snap on Instagram.

The Kabir Singh actor sported an ethnic look in a white printed kurta and was seen hugging his wife who wore a lime-green salwar-kameez along with drop earrings. “Love and light #HappyDiwali,” Mira wrote alongside the sweet picture.

The couple was also spotted at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash in Mumbai on Sunday night. Shahid was seen in a silk white kurta while Mira changed into a purple saree with ruffles. The couple posed with his brother Ishaan Khatter outside the party venue. Watch their video:

 

 

The actor will soon be seen in the Hindi version of the Telugu hit Jersey. The Hindi remake will be helmed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original Telugu movie, which starred actor Nani. It will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, and Dil Raju.

Also read: Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party: Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan turn up in traditional best

Jersey revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. Shahid’s last outing Kabir Singh emerged as the biggest hit of 2019 despite the controversies surrounding it. A remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh also featured Kiara Advani in the lead role.

The Hindi remake of Jersey is slated to release on August 28, next year.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 13:17 IST

