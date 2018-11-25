Shahid Kapoor shaves off his beard for Kabir Singh, shares first pic

Shahid Kapoor’s last film Batti Gul Meter Chalu met with a tepid response at the box office. The release of the film also coincided with the birth of his son, Zain. The actor has since moved on to his next project, Kabir Singh, a remake of 2017’s Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Late on Saturday, he shared a new picture of himself from the sets of Kabir Singh and captioned it: “On set. #kabirsingh.”

In the picture, we see Shahid in a monochrome shot. He is looking intently at a mirror. Shahid has been growing a beard for the last few months reportedly for his role in Arjun Reddy remake. As recent as November 23, he posted a picture of himself, a promotional picture from his upcoming appearance of Koffee With Karan, where we clearly see him in his bearded self (looks a bit trimmed though).

Kabir Singh is being directed by Sandeep Vanga, who directed Arjun Reddy as well and stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. Arjun Reddy was about a brilliant but deeply flawed medical student who falls in love with a fellow student only to get separated from her. The split causes him to get sucked into an abyss of drugs and alcoholism. The Telugu film’s lead actor Vijay Deverakonda came up for a lot of praise for his portrayal of a troubled character. Meanwhile, the makers of Kabir Singh had released a poster of the film a while back and it reflected the chaos of its principal character.

Shahid also has another project, a biopic on Indian boxer, Dingko Singh. His decision to play the famed Indian boxer came up for criticism when the project was announced. It may be recalled the Priyanka Chopra too had to face criticism for playing celebrated Manipuri boxer Mary Kom.

Shahid is, of course, always in news, thanks to his family. Wife Mira often puts up pictures and videos of their children, two-year-old Misha and two-month-old Zain.

