Shakuntala Devi: Sanya Malhotra is unrecognisable in first look as Vidya Balan’s daughter. See pic

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:58 IST

Actor Sanya Malhotra’s first look picture has been revealed from her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi. The film stars Vidya Balan in the lead role as the mathematics genius.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the picture on Twitter on Friday. “Sanya Malhotra as Anupama Banerji in #ShakuntalaDevi... Based on the life of the mathematical genius, the ‘human computer’ - Shakuntala Devi... Stars Vidya Balan in title role... Directed by Anu Menon... Summer 2020 release,” he wrote in his tweet.

The picture shows Sanya in a blue jeans and multicolour top. She also hid her curly hair under a wig with large bangs, which appears to have changed her face completely.

Vidya and Sanya’s film went on floors on September 30 in London. The Badhaai Ho actor shared the news on her Instagram stories with a message that says, “Super excited to start this new journey”, tagging her co-actor Vidya and director Anuj Menon.

Vidya had shared a teaser of the film which is based on Indian writer and mental calculator, Shakuntala Devi, earlier last month. Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer is produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The film is slated to hit the theatres during summer 2020.

Shakuntala’s ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students. Although she never received any formal education, her love for numbers won her several awards.

Sanya was last seen in Badhaai Ho opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film received many appreciations and smashed box office records by surpassing Rs 200 crores worldwide. Sanya also received praise for her work in The Photograph which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Vidya was last seen in the multi-starrer film Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari.The film also did wonders at the box office by crossing Rs 200 crores in the fourth week of its run.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 11:53 IST