Shamita Shetty defends herself after being called out for rude behaviour with fan: Bad days don’t make us bad people

Actor Shamita Shetty was called out by the internet for her rude behaviour towards a fan who was asking for a selfie. In a video which went viral on social media over the weekend, Shamita could be seen getting frustrated at a woman and swinging her arm to quickly click a picture. Many fans called her behaviour ‘rude’ and ‘disgusting’. Now, she has offered an explanation.

Shamita took to Instagram on Monday morning to defend herself. She shared a collage of media reports on the video and how she handled her fan. She said she was not feeling well but still indulged the woman.

“Feel sad today ...Nobody really understands the state of mind of an artist .i was rushing out of the place with an emergency to attend too, with a slip disc in my neck .. I don’t wanto get into details of that but I still complied with a photo to my fans waiting there but it was taking so long that I was getting impatient...I can’t walk around with a board that I’m under medical treatment for a very painful neck slip disc but try to keep a smile on my face & did take pic n helped her take the pic as she was struggling with the right lighting .Im aware as celebrities we are constantly judged especially in the world of social media where it’s very easy for people to say things ..I take it in my stride but there s no need to hit below the belt..it’s because I cared that I still took those photo s . I love my fans n respect the love and admiration they give me and that will always be a constant in my life !! In the normal case I wouldn’t want to clarify but felt the need to this time . I’m falliable as I’m a human being and do hurt. We all have bad days.. maybe that was mine.. That doesn’t make us bad people...Sending you all positivity , love and light,” she wrote in her post.

A few fans on her page extended their support. “Ur most genuine personality... we luv u....don’t worry,” wrote a fan. “You don’t need to explain shammu. Your true fans will understand everything, nd everything that you go through,” wrote another.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor accuses Priyanka Chopra of only caring about Hollywood stars

However, a few other were still not sold. “I also saw that video...U were realliii rude..yur facial expression was not good Shamita...no need to explain us..we can understand...we are not stupid,” wrote an Instagram user. “You got slip disc but had time to pose for the media..right?? such hypocricy,” wrote another.

Shamita recently celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and friends in Thailand. She was joined at the beach destination by her elder sister Shilpa and brother-in-law Raj Kundra.

Shamita made her movie debut with Mohabbatein in 2000. She starred opposite Uday Chopra in the multi-starrer film which also included Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Her last appearance in Bollywood was in 2007 movie Cash. She also had special appearance in Heyy Babyy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 15:45 IST