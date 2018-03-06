Shammi funeral: Asha Parekh, Farida Jalal, Boman Irani attend. See pics

The funeral of veteran actor Shammi, fondly called Shammi aunty in Bollywood, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. The actor died on Monday; she was 89. Among those who came to pay their last respects to the actor were her close friends Asha Parekh and Farida Jalal as well as her co-stars, Boman Irani and Farah Khan, from her last film, Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi.

Fashion designer Sandeep Khosla, Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt and actor Annu Kapoor were also present for the last rites at the Oshiwara cemetery in Mumbai. Veteran character actress for nearly six decades, Nargis Rabadi, popularly known as Shammi, died at her home here late on Monday, a family friend said.

She became a popular character artiste portraying supporting roles and also acted in TV shows. Shammi starred in films like Coolie No. 1, Ustad Pedro, Bhai- Bahen, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parayi, Half Ticket, Jab Jab Phool Khile and Ittefaq. She also appeared in many popular television serials such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati, Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh and Filmi Chakkar.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share the news of her death, “Shammi Aunty... Prolific actress, years of contribution to the industry, dear family friend... passes away. A long suffered illness, age... Sad... slowly slowly they all go away.”

Amitabh’s son Abhishek wrote: “I will really miss you Shammi Aunty... You always gave the warmest hugs and never failed to make everyone smile. So many memories, so much happiness, gone but not forgotten. Rest in peace.”

Khosla took to Instagram to post an elegant photograph of the late actress, and described her as “special”, “guide”, “best friend”.

Farah wrote: “Our beloved Shammi Aunty is no more... Most wonderful, loving and funny. Working since my dad’s films and I was lucky to work beside her in ‘Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi’. God bless her.”

Divya Dutta said Shammi’s “talent, warmth and laughter is cherished”.