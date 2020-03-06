e-paper
Shekhar Kapur’s ex-wife Suchitra Krishnamoorthi files case against him over property dispute

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s ex-wife, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, has filed a case against him over a property dispute concerning their daughter, Kaveri.

bollywood Updated: Mar 06, 2020 09:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Suchitra and Shekhar tied the knot in 1997 and got divorced in September, 2006.
Suchitra and Shekhar tied the knot in 1997 and got divorced in September, 2006.
         

Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has filed a case against her ex-husband, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, over a property dispute. Suchitra claims that the property rightfully belongs to their daughter, Kaveri, but has been rented to actor Kabir Bedi and his wife, Parveen.

She told SpotboyE, “I really don’t want to elaborate on this as it’s too stressful for me.” According to the report, she took the legal step after Kabir refused to move out of the house, claiming that he had a rent agreement in place. Fearing for Kaveri’s well-being, she filed the case. Suchitra and Shekhar tied the knot in 1997 and got divorced in September, 2006.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan poses with Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, daughter Kaveri in viral pic as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa turns 26

Kaveri is a singer, and stays with her mother. In an interview to Hindustan Times, she said that it’s hard for her to stay away from her father. “My dad and I are very close, and the equation only becomes better as I grow older. I admire that he is so creative. He’s like my mother in that aspect,” she said.

Shekhar is himself mulling legal action against the makers of the recently announced Mr India trilogy. The director and original actor, Anil Kapoor, were reportedly not consulted by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, before he announced the planned series on Twitter recently. He told Mid-Day, “Where is the director’s ownership on the material he has created? It (the reboot) is based on what I have created. Now, I am in touch with lawyers all over the world to (tackle) the issue.”

