Shilpa Shetty brings Ganpati bappa home for daughter Samisha’s first Ganesh Chaturthi. See pics

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 15:08 IST

As Mumbai gets ready to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, Shilpa Shetty brought Ganpati bappa home. She was dressed in a pink and yellow traditional outfit as she went to collect the idol of Lord Ganesha from a workshop. She also wore a mask and gloves.

This Ganesh Chaturthi will be special for Shilpa, as it marks her daughter Samisha’s first-ever celebration of the festival. Every year, Shilpa, her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of gusto.

Last year, Shilpa had shared a picture from her celebration with Raj and Viaan, with featured all of them in colour-coordinated yellow outfits. “And .... My GANNU RAJA is back. Our 10th year! The remover of obstacles and Lord of success.. May He bestow us all with His blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi,” she had written in an Instagram post.

“While I’m spiritual and celebrate all festivals, I’m also responsible towards our Mother Earth and we have continued our tradition of having an #ecofriendly Ganesha idol. Ganpati Bappa Morya,” she had added.

Last year, in an interview with Mid-Day, Shilpa talked about switching to eco-friendly idols. “As a celebrity, we have to be responsible for our actions. One must be the change they want to see. I live on the beach, and it was a heartbreaking sight after visarjan. The pollution it causes is massive. Hence, the decision to change 4 years ago,” she had said.

On the work front, Shilpa is set to make her comeback on the big screen after more than a decade with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will also be seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2, alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash. The release of both films has been stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

