Shilpa Shetty promotes her new show on Karan Johar’s radio programme. See pics

The Ganesh Chaturthi fever is likely to continue for the entire 11 days. However, many Bollywood personalities such as Shilpa Shetty and Arpita Khan have already started taking part in visarjan functions.

For the rest of Bollywood, Friday was pretty placid. Stars such as Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Karan Johar and Shilpa Shetty kept us entertained in other ways. Looks like just about everybody in Bollywood wants to host a radio show (or be a part of some show). Kajol was spotted at a recording session for an episode of Neha’s No Filter Neha while Shilpa recorded an episode of Karan’s Calling Karan to promote her new Amazon dating reality show, Hear Me. Love Me. It is expected to take off on September 28. According to a report in the Scroll, it is based on hit Italian original, Hear Me. Love Me. See Me.

The only ones spotted at the airport were Shraddha Kapoor, fresh from the success of her new film Stree and Diana Penty, who recently appeared in Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi.

Continuing with Ganesh Utsav, actor Vaani Kapoor was spotted at Ganesh darshan in Chinchpokli in Mumbai.

Kajol with Neha Dhupia.

Shilpa Shetty promotes her show Hear me. Love me. on Karan Johar’s radio show Calling Karan

Warina Hussain at Arpita Khan’s place.



Diana Penty at the airport.

Shraddha Kapoor at the Mumbai airport.

Yami Gautam at Kidzania.

Vaani Kapoor at Chinchpokli Ganeshji.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 17:42 IST