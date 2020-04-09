Shilpa Shirodkar is in lockdown in Dubai, says she is making her staff emotionally and financially confident

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:34 IST

She is quarantining miles away in Dubai with daughter and husband but Shilpa Shirodkar is missing being with her sister, Namrata and being in India. While talking about it, she sounds emotional and shares how she is going to take the first flight to Hyderabad to meet her sister when things are better.

Meanwhile, talking about the situation in Dubai, she says, “We’ve been indoors for a few weeks now. My daughter is being home-schooled, my husband is also working from home. This Covid-19 crisis has taught me one thing, irrespective of sex, religion or what your bank balance is, we’re all in it together and only we can stop this from spreading.”

Apart from taking care of herself and family, Shirodkar is lending out support to those in need. “I had a staff, who worked for us when we were in Mumbai, we’ve been helping them individually… Also we’ve staff working for us here as well and they’re well looked after. I’ve stocked up vitamins for all of us. At this point, all we can do is to make them emotionally and financially confident and that is what we’re doing as a family,” she says.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old has been trying to spread awareness through social media. She has recently shared a video of her niece Sitara (actors Namrata and Mahesh Babu’s daughter) talking about the do’s and don’ts around coronavirus.

“It’s important to use social platforms to the benefit everyone. Sitara is all of seven and she is very aware of what is going on, and I think we all should be aware and not ignorant of our current situation. Also, explain the situation properly to our kids,” she adds.

Shirodkar, too, agrees that the one positive thing amid the crisis is the time one is getting to spend with the family. “Namrata and I are doing so many video calls. Honestly, Namrata is so busy otherwise, it is only now she has the time to chat ,so that’s a good thing,” she says.

