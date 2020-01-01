Shimla Mirchi: Ramesh Sippy responds to rumours of Netflix release, production house confirms theatrical release

bollywood

Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy has reacted to rumours of his upcoming film, Shimla Mirchi, releasing directly on Netflix. An Asian Age report claimed the film, that is all set to release on January 3, may not hit theatres this Friday and begin streaming on the online platform instead.

The daily quoted Ramesh Sippy as saying, “I am very proud of Shimla Mirchi and I’m glad it’s finally being released. The platform and format of release is the producers’ decision.” Shimla Mirchi stars Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini in lead roles.

The report quoted a source as saying, “Viacom 18 has taken the decision on its own, Rameshji had no say in the matter. He made the film in 2014 at a meagre budget of 16-17 crores. It was meant to be a small, sweet, romantic film set in Shimla, which Rameshji handed over to the producers in 2015. Why they sat on it for four years and why they’ve decided not to give it a theatrical release is not explained. It isn’t as if small-town romances don’t work in theatres. Viacom themselves have released several such films. Recent films like Lukka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh have done well. Then why this stepmotherly treatment to Shimla Mirchi?”

However, a representative from Viacom 18 Motion Pictures confirmed to Hindustan Times that Shimla Mirchi will release in theatres on January 3.

Shimla Mirchi marks Ramesh’s return to direction after a long time —while he returned to direction after 20 years, he will see his directorial venture release only after 25 years. His last release as a director was Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon’s Zamaana Deewana in 1995. Shimla Mirchi was completed in 2014. Ramesh Sippy is best remembered for his cult classic Sholay that also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bhaduri apart from Hema Malini.

