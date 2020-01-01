e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Shimla Mirchi: Ramesh Sippy responds to rumours of Netflix release, production house confirms theatrical release

Shimla Mirchi: Ramesh Sippy responds to rumours of Netflix release, production house confirms theatrical release

While producers Viacom 18 have confirmed the theatrical release of Shimla Mirchi, director Ramesh Sippy responded to rumours that the film will only get a Netflix release.

bollywood Updated: Jan 01, 2020 18:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shimla Mirchi features Hema Malini and Rakul Preet Singh opposite Rajkummar Rao.
Shimla Mirchi features Hema Malini and Rakul Preet Singh opposite Rajkummar Rao.
         

Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy has reacted to rumours of his upcoming film, Shimla Mirchi, releasing directly on Netflix. An Asian Age report claimed the film, that is all set to release on January 3, may not hit theatres this Friday and begin streaming on the online platform instead.

The daily quoted Ramesh Sippy as saying, “I am very proud of Shimla Mirchi and I’m glad it’s finally being released. The platform and format of release is the producers’ decision.” Shimla Mirchi stars Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini in lead roles.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: After being evicted, Arhaan Khan says Sidharth Shukla would have hit Rashami had he not intervened

The report quoted a source as saying, “Viacom 18 has taken the decision on its own, Rameshji had no say in the matter. He made the film in 2014 at a meagre budget of 16-17 crores. It was meant to be a small, sweet, romantic film set in Shimla, which Rameshji handed over to the producers in 2015. Why they sat on it for four years and why they’ve decided not to give it a theatrical release is not explained. It isn’t as if small-town romances don’t work in theatres. Viacom themselves have released several such films. Recent films like Lukka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh have done well. Then why this stepmotherly treatment to Shimla Mirchi?”

 

However, a representative from Viacom 18 Motion Pictures confirmed to Hindustan Times that Shimla Mirchi will release in theatres on January 3.

Shimla Mirchi marks Ramesh’s return to direction after a long time —while he returned to direction after 20 years, he will see his directorial venture release only after 25 years. His last release as a director was Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon’s Zamaana Deewana in 1995. Shimla Mirchi was completed in 2014. Ramesh Sippy is best remembered for his cult classic Sholay that also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bhaduri apart from Hema Malini.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
No need for NRC in Tamil Nadu, says BJP ally PMK that supported citizenship law
No need for NRC in Tamil Nadu, says BJP ally PMK that supported citizenship law
On BJP’s ‘inciting violence’ charge, AAP’s ‘costly education’ comeback
On BJP’s ‘inciting violence’ charge, AAP’s ‘costly education’ comeback
Tea, biryani, national anthem: How Shaheen Bagh protesters welcomed 2020
Tea, biryani, national anthem: How Shaheen Bagh protesters welcomed 2020
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
5 lakh at Bhima Koregaon’s mega Dalit event near Pune, Internet shut down
5 lakh at Bhima Koregaon’s mega Dalit event near Pune, Internet shut down
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news