Shraddha Kapoor’s badminton coach Eshan Naqvi will also play her love interest in Saina Nehwal biopic

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is all set to bring the life of noted badminton player Saina Nehwal on screen. But guess who is playing the male lead in the biopic. Real life badminton player and musician Eshan Naqvi will get to play Parupalli Kashyap in the film, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Eshan had been training the actor on the court since the last few months for the film and when director Amol Gupte saw his work, he decided to cast him as Saina’s love interest in the film as well. Gupte preferred Eshan for the role instead of casting an actor and training him for the part.

Shraddha had told the daily, “I’ve been attending badminton classes daily at 6 am. My coach, Eshan Naqvi, is a young guy but there’s so much to learn from him. He is an amazing coach.”

Eshan Naqvi will play Parupalli Kashyap in the Saina Nehwal biopic. (Facebook)

The report suggests Shraddha and Eshan had already begun to shoot for a romantic song before she fell ill with dengue and the shooting for the film was put on hold. The romantic number has been composed by Amaal Mallik and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

Once the actor regains her health, the two will complete the shooting of the song and other scenes. The Ek Villain star will be shooting the badminton portions next year as she is still improving on her skills.

The film has been delayed for quite some time due to various reasons. As of late, Shraddha is currently recuperating from dengue. She had decided to take a break before hitting the court for the film.

Olympic bronze medal winner Saina Nehwal had announced her engagement with badminton player Parupalli Kashyap a few months ago. The two are set to tie the knot on December 16 this year. They had been in a relationship since 2007 ever since they fell in love during their multiple tours.

