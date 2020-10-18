Shreyas Talpade: Even post Unlock, we should have a janta curfew every 15 days

bollywood

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:37 IST

The world is in the Unlock mode with life coming back to normalcy even in the pandemic but actor Shreyas Talpade feels that the lockdown concept is something which should be carried forward even now, at least occasionally.

“I genuinely feel that every 15 days we should have one janta curfew. Every month two days should be a complete lockdown. We should just shut off and do something beyond routine. It will give everyone a chance to take a step back and slow down. Life does not stop, it goes on, we have learnt that,” he says.

Talpade agrees that life, for everyone, has changed- there have been financial losses, loss of lives, but he still believes that it has “changed for better.”

“Materialistically, we have lost out on certain things but if you ask most people they would say that it is okay. These are losses that you can make up. Yes, we have lost certain friends, colleagues, legends and relatives. But it has also been a learning for us that there is no point holding these egos and grudges and we need to just let go,” he shares.

The actor, who got ample time to spend with his wife and kid in the past few months, hopes that not just for him, but for many this period of crisis has been one that has made people value each other more than ever before.

“It is more about getting more compassionate about each other. We were losing out that big time. Everyone is very self centered and apna apna soch ke apna kar rahe the. Pandemic suddenly in a way ankhey khlone wala experience tha. Yes, it may be more of a virtual world now but today there is a better connect. We have started valuing certain things more, especially relationships,” he concludes.