Siddharth Roy Kapur says film industry must be ‘extra careful’ while restarting shoots post pandemic

Updated: May 30, 2020 08:04 IST

Bollywood producer Siddharth Roy Kapur says it is important to take baby steps while restarting the entertainment industry once the lockdown is over. Post pandemic, the producer feels everyone has to be “extra careful” -- failure of which will only lead to a “worse situation”.

“Coming to the post-pandemic situation, we have to take baby steps and go very slow,” Siddharth said. “Because in filmmaking we need a lot of crew and we have to be very careful with that, because lives can be at risk. If we don’t be extra careful, we will be in a worse situation where we won’t have an option even to restart,” he added.

Talking about his love for movies, Siddharth said: “I was obsessed with movies from my childhood. I used to always participate in theatre. Being from a non-industry background, it was a kind of unimaginable dream but I was always engaged in the entertainment field -- be it creative writing, acting, directing or producing.”

“At that time, I used to enjoy being in the production team and I used to like the fact that a producer is involved in the journey from start to end, and brings all the talent and creativity together to create magic on screen. That’s how my journey started. When I finished my first year B.Com, I started my internship with UTV Productions. It was a small production house but with a big ambition. I used to like the passion and energy in the environment and that’s when I met Ronnie Screwvala,” he added.

Siddharth continued: “I was always in touch with him. Later when I was in Hong Kong, working with a leading production house, I got a call from Ronnie and he asked me to be part of his dream. I thought it was an amazing idea and we did some amazing work together.”

He expressed his views during a conversation with actor Kiran Joneja in the virtual edition of her chat show Insider Talk. Along with the show, Kiran is also hosting free acting workshops on social.

