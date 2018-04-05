Sikandar Kher on his broken engagement with Priya Singh: Relationships and breakups happen, it’s very normal

It was in January 2016 when actor Sikandar Kher surprised everyone as he got engaged to Priya Singh, Sonam Kapoor’s cousin, in a star-studded affair. However, within six months, reports of their engagement being called off started doing the rounds owing to ‘compatibility issues’ and ‘difference in their lifestyle’. What was slightly strange was the fact that Sikandar never really spoke about his broken engagement..

Now, as the actor gears for his next film, Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies, where he plays a negative role, we asked him why he never felt the need to clarify the reports that floated. “Clarify what?” he asks, adding, “There is and was, nothing to talk about. Everything is fine. There’s nothing bad to say, and I have no regrets. It’s been two years, and I’ve even forgotten.”

Happy to share that our dearest @sikandarbk got engaged to wonderful Priya Singh, d/o dear Jasjit & Kavita Singh.:) pic.twitter.com/zkRxbD5EET — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 30, 2016

Stating that both Priya and he have moved on in their respective lives, Sikandar adds, “Both of us are good. She is living her life and I am living mine and everybody is happy. There are no ill feelings from anybody and everyone moves on. People have relationships and breakups and it’s a very normal thing.”

Asked if it at all affected his personal or professional life, the actor says, “Not at all… I didn’t vanish anywhere. I have lived the same way and in the same house. And why would it ever affect my work? It’s life and things happen. And I feel it’s absolutely normal. Every experience is a learning experience.”

As reported, were lack of compatibility and lifestyle differences indeed reasons they parted ways? “Isn’t that normal? When somebody has a relationship and it’s not working out, it’s because of compatibility only. And then you breakup and it’s for these generic reasons only,’ maintains he.

So, what’s Sikandar’s relationship status now? “I am very much single. I might sound philosophical, but honestly, in the last one year, I’ve discovered myself and got to know me, so I’m really in a relationship with myself. I only spend time with myself now and I love it,” concludes the actor.

